No fear of famine: WFP country director

The country director of UN World Food Programme (WFP) Domenico Scalpelli said there is no fear of famine in Bangladesh.

However, all countries in the world, including the developed ones, will have to put special emphasis on food production next year with strengthening the social safety net for the poorer.

He came up with this remark on Thursday afternoon in a meeting with the agricultural minister Abdur Razzaque at the secretariat in Dhaka.

The agricultural ministry issued a press release over the meeting.