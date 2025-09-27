Working in Bangladesh is very difficult: CEC
Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin has said that working in Bangladesh is extremely challenging under the current circumstances.
"Working in Bangladesh is very difficult—especially given the current situation the country is going through. For some groups, it is quite convenient to get things done, while for most, it remains very challenging. This reflects the reality the country is currently facing," the CEC said.
He made these remarks today, Saturday, at an event held at the Election Commission Secretariat auditorium in Agargaon, Dhaka.
The event titled 'Election Officers’ Conference 2025' was organised by the Bangladesh Election Commission Officers’ Association.
The CEC said that the election commission has been facing many obstacles in carrying out its work.
AMM Nasir Uddin said that while preparing for elections and addressing various demands, the commission has had to deal with both direct and indirect challenges which are not visible from the outside.
He also noted that Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has full confidence in the election commission.
He assured that no illegal instructions would be issued to field-level election officers by the commission. No instructions will be given to favour any side.
Referring to the present national situation as a 'special circumstance' ahead of the upcoming parliamentary election, the CEC told officials to work in a special way in this special situation.
The four election commissioners and EC secretariat senior secretary Akhtar Ahmed attended the event as special guests.
Election commissioner Abdur Rahmanel Masud emphasised that there is no alternative to holding a credible election under the current conditions. Everyone must admit that there is widespread public apathy about elections. A great deal of distrust has developed about the election commission. Therefore, there is no option left but to hold a good election.
He added that political parties will be the main players in the next general election, while election officials must maintain neutrality. He also urged political parties to ensure a proper election environment.
Election commissioner Begum Tahmida Ahmad remarked that many election officials in the past failed to carry out their responsibilities properly, while some were overenthusiastic in their work.
Election commissioner Md Anwarul Islam Sarkar said that the commission has grown stronger.
The EC has not acted, and will not act, under the influence of favouritism or hostility toward anyone.
Election commissioner Brigadier General (retd) Abul Fazal Md Sanaullah pointed out that many deceased voters remain on the voter list. Election officers must update the data within the stipulated timeframe.
He further commented that the collapse of the electoral system was one of the main causes of the present national crisis, but that the EC’s positive efforts could help bring about change.
EC secretariat senior secretary Akhtar Ahmed identified two major challenges ahead of the next general election: AI-related obstacles and voting rights for expatriates.
He said the commission would handle these challenges efficiently.
The conference was presided over by Mohammad Monir Hossain, convener of the Bangladesh Election Commission Officers’ Association.
He assured the commission that election officers are prepared to make the utmost sacrifices to ensure free and fair elections.
The welcome speech was delivered by Mohammad Matiur Rahman, member secretary of the association.
Election officers from various upazilas across the country attended the event.