Working in Bangladesh is very difficult: CEC

The CEC said that the election commission has been facing many obstacles in carrying out its work.

AMM Nasir Uddin said that while preparing for elections and addressing various demands, the commission has had to deal with both direct and indirect challenges which are not visible from the outside.

He also noted that Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has full confidence in the election commission.

He assured that no illegal instructions would be issued to field-level election officers by the commission. No instructions will be given to favour any side.

Referring to the present national situation as a 'special circumstance' ahead of the upcoming parliamentary election, the CEC told officials to work in a special way in this special situation.

The four election commissioners and EC secretariat senior secretary Akhtar Ahmed attended the event as special guests.

Election commissioner Abdur Rahmanel Masud emphasised that there is no alternative to holding a credible election under the current conditions. Everyone must admit that there is widespread public apathy about elections. A great deal of distrust has developed about the election commission. Therefore, there is no option left but to hold a good election.

He added that political parties will be the main players in the next general election, while election officials must maintain neutrality. He also urged political parties to ensure a proper election environment.