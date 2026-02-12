5 youths seen stamping ballot papers, stuffing boxes in Mymensingh

In Mymensingh-11 (Bhaluka) constituency, five youths entered a polling booth and stamped ballot papers. The incident occurred today, Thursday afternoon at Lohabai Baradi Government Primary School centre in Meduary union of the upazila.

Police and a magistrate were sent to the centre immediately after the incident was observed on the upazila parishad control room’s CCTV. The presiding officer of the centre was relieved of duty. Voting resumed after being suspended for half an hour.

According to local sources, after 2:30 pm a group of youths entered the Lohabai Baradi Government Primary School centre. Among them, five youths went into a booth and started stamping ballot papers. No official was present in the booth. The video of the incident has circulated on Facebook. In the 1 minute 33 second video, two are seen stamping ballot papers, while the other three fold the ballot papers and stuff them into the box. Three more youths are also seen there.