5 youths seen stamping ballot papers, stuffing boxes in Mymensingh
In Mymensingh-11 (Bhaluka) constituency, five youths entered a polling booth and stamped ballot papers. The incident occurred today, Thursday afternoon at Lohabai Baradi Government Primary School centre in Meduary union of the upazila.
Police and a magistrate were sent to the centre immediately after the incident was observed on the upazila parishad control room’s CCTV. The presiding officer of the centre was relieved of duty. Voting resumed after being suspended for half an hour.
According to local sources, after 2:30 pm a group of youths entered the Lohabai Baradi Government Primary School centre. Among them, five youths went into a booth and started stamping ballot papers. No official was present in the booth. The video of the incident has circulated on Facebook. In the 1 minute 33 second video, two are seen stamping ballot papers, while the other three fold the ballot papers and stuff them into the box. Three more youths are also seen there.
Voting resumed after being suspended for half an hour following the incident. Initially, presiding officer Mohammad Hafiz Uddin was relieved of duty and assistant presiding officer Abu Hena was given responsibility.
Feroz Hosen, Bhaluka upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) in charge as assistant returning officer, said that police and a magistrate went to the centre immediately after the incident was seen on the upazila parishad control room’s CCTV.
Upon verification, it was found that the presiding officer of the centre showed some negligence. He was relieved of duty and the election was completed through another officer.
Feroz Hossain said, “They may have stamped a maximum of 50–100 ballots. According to election law, if a ballot paper does not have the seal-signature of the assistant presiding officer, it is invalid. There is no scope to count invalid ballots. We will not count those ballot papers. We were able to bring the voters back as quickly as possible.”