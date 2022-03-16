Charge sheet hearing against DGHS former DG 7 April

A court Wednesday set 7 April for holding hearing on charge-framing against former director general (DG) of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Abul Kalam Azad and five others in a case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

As Judge Asad Mohammad Asifuzzaman of Dhaka Special Judge Court-6 was on vacation, Judge Nazrul Islam of the court in-charge passed the order, reports BSS.

The other accused of the case are - Regent Group chairman Md Shahed alias Shahed Karim, former DGHS director Aminul Hasan, deputy director Md Eunus Ali, assistant director Md Shafiur Rahman and research officer Md Didarul Islam.