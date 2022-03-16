Charge sheet hearing against DGHS former DG 7 April

For Wednesday's hearing, police produced Shahed Karim before the court from jail, while the other five accused including Azad, who are on bail, appeared at the courtroom.
ACC filed the case on 23 September 2020, against the five people. Initially, Azad's name was not in the list of accused.
Later, investigation officer and ACC deputy director Farid Ahmed Patwari filed charge-sheet in the case on 30 September against six, including Azad, as his involvement was found during the investigation.
After accepting the charge-sheet, the court also transferred the case to Dhaka Special Judge Court-6 for further hearing.
According to the case documents, the accused under mutual agreement turned the unregistered and out of operation Regent Hospital into a Covid-dedicated hospital and signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU).
They arranged testing samples of 3,939 people for Covid-19 at National Institute of Preventive and Social Medicine (NIPSOM) free of cost, whereas they realised Tk 3,500 from each person as test fee and embezzled Tk 1, 37, 86,500 in this way.
They are also accused of submitting bills of Tk 1, 96, 20,000 as food allowance for doctors, nurses, ward boys and other officials and staff of Regent Hospital's Uttara and Mirpur branches.