Chattogram civil surgeon tests positive for Covid-19

Civil surgeon of Chattogram Sheikh Fazle Rabbi has tested positive for Covid-19, said senior consultant of Chattogram general hospital Md Abdur Rob, reports UNB.



"Physician Rabbi gave his sample for test on Monday and the report came positive at night. He will stay in a 14-day home quarantine," he said.

Physician Rob said Fazle Rabbi received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine on 7 February.

The country's coronavirus caseload swelled to 600,895 on Monday after the health authorities recorded 5,181 new cases in 24 hours until the morning.