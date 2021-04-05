Chattogram commuters suffer on first day of lockdown

It was 11:00am Monday and health assistant Babul Ahmed stood waiting from transport at Lalkhanbazar in Chattogram. He works at a private clinic at the city’s Probortok intersection. He had worked in the night shift and was now making his way home. He was waiting long for transport, but to no avail and finally began to walk. He walked 2km to Lalkhanbazar. His house was still 8km away at Saltgola.

As it wouldn’t be possible to walk all the way, Babul was waiting for transport, but nothing appeared even after an hour. Another 15 to 20 commuters were waiting there like him.

A week-long lockdown commenced in the country from 6:00am Monday in a bid to bring the spread of coronavirus under control. The government had said that there would be strict control on public work and movement in this period. No public transport would operate. However, offices would be opened to a limited extent for essential work during the lockdown. The government instructed all concerned establishments to make arrangements for their respective employees’ transportation.