Chattogram container depot fire: Fire-fighters trying to tame the flames

Gazi Firoz
from Sitakunda
Army and fire service personnel are trying to douse the flames caused by the massive explosion and outbreak of fire at the BM Container depot in Sonaichhari union of Chattogram’s Sitakundu Upazila on Saturday night.

As fire-fighters could not go near the flames, army personnel started spraying water from above. The army are also working to prevent the chemicals from reaching the sea.

The death toll from the incident rose to 37 until Sunday afternoon. Smoke was also seen billowing from the depot on Sunday afternoon with fire burning in some places. Smoke filled the entire area too.

Deputy director of Chattogram’s Fire Service and Civil Defence Anisur Rahman said they have adequate equipment to extinguish the fire but fire-fighters could not to go near the site to spray water. They also faced trouble to get water since they are fetching it from a distance and that is why water is being sprayed from the sky.

In the meantime, the army started working at nearby canals and drains to prevent chemicals from reaching into the sea. Commander of Chattagram Cantonment’s engineering corps-1 Lt Col Monira Sultan told Prothom Alo from the spot on Sunday noon. “Army will work in the container depot after fire is tamed entirely,” she said.

There were 1,200 containers at the BM Containers Depot, according to its general manager Nazmul Akhter Khan. He, however, was not aware of how much chemicals were stocked at the depot.

