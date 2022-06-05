Chattogram container depot fire: Owners absent, chemicals unidentified

Brigadier General Md Main Uddin, director general of fire service, informed journalists that no one of the owners could be located as yet. It could not be ascertained what sort of chemicals were there at the site.
It is not possible to extinguish chemical induced fire with water. Because of this it is taking longer to bring the fire under control. Till now, six members of the fire service have died and 21 members sustained injuries, said Main Uddin.
The director general further said, a five-member probe committee has been formed to investigate how the fire broke out. Alongside fire service men, army personnel have started working on rescue operation as well.
Bodies of 32 people have been recovered until now. Meanwhile, more than 150 people were injured. Most of them are undergoing treatment at Chittagong Medical College Hospital.
Fire broke out at the container depot following a massive explosion. The fire is still not under control. Sounds of explosions can be heard intermittently.