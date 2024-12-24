US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan phones Chief Adviser Dr Yunus
US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan had a phone conversation with Chief Adviser to the interim government Dr Muhammad Yunus on Monday, White House said in statement.
White House said both Jake Sullivan and Dr Muhammad Yunus expressed their commitment to protecting the human rights of all people, regardless of religion.
The statement said, “National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke today with Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, head of the Interim Government of Bangladesh. Sullivan thanked Chief Adviser Yunus for his leadership of Bangladesh during a challenging period.”
“Both leaders expressed their commitment to respecting and protecting the human rights of all people, regardless of religion. Sullivan re-iterated the United States’ support for a prosperous, stable, and democratic Bangladesh, and offered the United States’ continued support in meeting the challenges Bangladesh faces,” it added.