RUET student among 4 dead after drinking ‘toxic alcohol’ in Kushtia

Four people including a student of Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (RUET) died and five fell sick after reportedly drinking toxic liquor in Sadar upazila of Kushtia district early Monday.

The deceased were identified as Md Shaheen, 47, and Md Ratan, 21, of Sadar upazila; Sabuj, 24, son of Khalil of Mirpur upazila and Sifatul Alam Sipu, a student of RUET and vice-president of District unit Chhatra League, 27, and son of Rakibul Alam of Bheramara upazila.