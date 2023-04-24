RUET student among 4 dead after drinking ‘toxic alcohol’ in Kushtia

Four people including a student of Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (RUET) died and five fell sick after reportedly drinking toxic liquor in Sadar upazila of Kushtia district early Monday.
The deceased were identified as Md Shaheen, 47, and Md Ratan, 21, of Sadar upazila; Sabuj, 24, son of Khalil of Mirpur upazila and Sifatul Alam Sipu, a student of RUET and vice-president of District unit Chhatra League, 27, and son of Rakibul Alam of Bheramara upazila.
Shahadat Hossain, officer-in-charge of Kushtia Model Police Station, said a group of men fell sick after drinking toxic alcohol on Sunday night. Later, they were taken to Kushtia General Hospital where four people have died so far.
However, no complaint has been lodged yet.
The bodies were kept at Kushita General Hospital morgue for autopsy.