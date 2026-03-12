Pro-Awami League DU professor Jamal Uddin arrested
Police have arrested Professor AKM Jamal Uddin of Dhaka University’s Department of Sociology for allegedly attempting to organise a procession from Dhaka to Tungipara on behalf of the Awami League, whose activities have been banned.
He was taken into custody early Wednesday from the Zero Point area in Dhaka by the police. A case was later filed against him at Paltan [p;oce station under the Anti-Terrorism Act, and he has been sent to jail through the court.
Assistant commissioner Hussain Muhammad Farabi of the Motijheel area told Prothom Alo that Professor Jamal Uddin was acting on behalf of the banned organisation and was arrested early today based on a specific allegation.
Police said that professor Jamal Uddin was attempting to organise a march called the ‘Bangabandhu Shanti Padajatra–2026’ on behalf of the Awami League.
According to them, he planned to carry out the programme from 11 to 16 March and applied for permission from various government offices. He was also distributing leaflets to promote the event.
Promoting activities and organising a procession on behalf of a banned group is a criminal offence under existing law, which led to his arrest, the police stated.
Professor Jamal Uddin is known at Dhaka University as a leader of the Blue Group, representing pro-Awami League teachers. Last December, he was reportedly subjected to harassment on campus.