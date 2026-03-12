Pro-Awami League DU professor Jamal Uddin arrested

Police have arrested Professor AKM Jamal Uddin of Dhaka University’s Department of Sociology for allegedly attempting to organise a procession from Dhaka to Tungipara on behalf of the Awami League, whose activities have been banned.

He was taken into custody early Wednesday from the Zero Point area in Dhaka by the police. A case was later filed against him at Paltan [p;oce station under the Anti-Terrorism Act, and he has been sent to jail through the court.