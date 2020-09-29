Child migration in the context of Bangladesh: Challenges and the way forward

Reports continue to reveal that trends across the Mediterranean route are particularly deadly and deadliest particularly for children. These routes carry children from Eritrea, Gambia, Nigeria, Egypt, Guinea, Port d’ Ivore, Somalia, Mali, Senegal, Ghana, Sudan, Ethiopia, Cameroons, Iraq, Syria, Algeria, Morocco, Palestine, Pakistan, Iran, Afghanistan and even it includes children from Bangladesh.

Research on child migration in Bangladesh is very rare and it is really not supported at the moment with enough evidence. There is a huge lack of data on child migration both internally and across borders.

Migration in Bangladesh is seen in three different forms. Internal migration of children where the poorest of children across different parts of the country are migrating to towns, particularly to the metropolitan cities of Dhaka, Chittagong and Sylhet as well as other cities. They are migrating with their families, but we are also seeing a lot of children migrating to the cities alone.

Children migrating to cities alone mainly end up in the streets and we see them every day. They are working in the informal sector which is beyond monitoring by any authority for compliance with national laws and policies.

Children on the streets are found as young as five years old. Street children are engaged in a wide variety of activities such a collecting paper, garbage collection, carrying and lifting goods and begging. They are also extremely vulnerable to sexual exploitation and abuse, trafficking and hazardous child labour.