China doesn’t build military bases on foreign land: Envoy

When his attention was drawn to a recent article titled 'India wary of China setting up Bangladesh missile maintenance hub,' carried by Nikkei Asia, the Chinese ambassador said he could not confirm the veracity of the news and he would send a message to Beijing to scrutinize the news.
Asked about China’s stance on ending the Russia-Ukraine war, the ambassador said, “Both Russia and Ukraine are China’s friends. We urge both the countries to hold dialogue to end this crisis.”
Li Jiming also said both Bangladesh and China are on the same page on the Russia-Ukraine issue since both countries want a peaceful resolution of the crisis.
The Chinese ambassador said they oppose the US moves in this region such as QUAD and Indo-Pacific Strategy and hope Bangladesh would take a balanced decision on these issues.
Li Jiming said the western world is spreading propaganda on the persecution of Uyghur Muslims in China.
He said China welcomes the move of the United Nations to investigate the Uyghur situation.
On the Rohingya issue, the Chinese ambassador said his country wants resolution to the Rohingya crisis and China is continuing its dialogue with Myanmar about creating a safe environment in the Rakhine state for repatriation.
Dwelling on various development projects in Bangladesh, he said the land acquisition is a major obstacle for mega projects in Bangladesh and Chinese projects have faced the same.
The ambassador hoped that Padma bridge would open for use next June.