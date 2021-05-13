China treats Bangladesh with mutual respect

China has said Bangladesh and China are friendly close neighbours and they always treat each other with mutual respect and firmly support one another on issues bearing on respective core interests and major concerns, reports UNB.

Hua Chunying, spokesperson at the Chinese ministry of foreign affairs, at a regular briefing in Beijing said in South Asia it is definitely not China that is interfering in other countries' domestic affairs.



"I can tell you clearly that China and Bangladesh are very friendly close neighbours. We've grown our ties on the basis of the five principles of peaceful coexistence," she said.



The spokesperson said this when Chinese foreign ministry's comments on Chinese ambassador Li Jiming's remarks in Dhaka. Hua said they all know what kind of mechanism the Quad (US, Japan, India and Australia) is.



She said China opposes "certain countries' efforts to form an exclusive clique, portray China as a challenge, and sow discord" between regional countries and China.



Responding to a question on whether China is aggressively trying to push its foreign policy, Hua Chunying said she is not sure if the questioner's information on the statement from the Bangladesh foreign minister was an accurate quote or if further clarification is needed.



"But one thing is clear. China always treats other countries as equals, especially small and medium ones," she said.