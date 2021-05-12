'Chinese ambassador changes his tune'

Within two days of remarking that if Bangladesh joined Quad, its relations with China would be damaged, Chinese ambassador to Dhaka, Li Jiming has changed his stance.
He explained his remarks on Wednesday afternoon to foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen.
He even said that the remark he made on Monday had been made “out of context”.
This was confirmed to Prothom Alo Wednesday afternoon by diplomatic sources.
Ambassador Li Jiming went to the state guest house Wednesday morning to hand over the gift of 500,000 vaccines from China. He spoke to the foreign secretary after the event.
However, nothing could be known of the discussion details when attempts were made to find out what had transpired between the foreign secretary and the Chinese ambassador.
According to diplomatic sources, an explanation had been sought about the comment made by Li Jiming on Monday when he had been exchanging views at a meeting with the Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh (DCAB).
The Chinese ambassador at the time had remarked that Dhaka’s relations with Beijing would be damaged if Bangladesh in any way joined the US-led Quad. On Wednesday, the Chinese ambassador told the foreign secretary that the comment had been made out of context. There was no question of relations deteriorating.
The ambassador also told the foreign secretary that he had been speaking very openly at the meeting held to exchange views. The remark had not been made with any particular motive.
Li Jiming was informed that his remark had taken Bangladesh by surprise. At a stage when the two countries had excellent relations, such remarks had created a sense of negativity. The matter was being discussed within the region and outside too. Sources said that the ambassador expressed regret for his comment.
Bangladesh officials feel that Beijing should make a speedy move to resolve the situation created by the Chinese ambassador’s recent remarks. Bangladesh had not expected such a situation to arise. If Bangladesh’s important partner China comes forward in this regard, the matter can be quickly resolved.