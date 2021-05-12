'Chinese ambassador changes his tune'

Within two days of remarking that if Bangladesh joined Quad, its relations with China would be damaged, Chinese ambassador to Dhaka, Li Jiming has changed his stance.

He explained his remarks on Wednesday afternoon to foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen.

He even said that the remark he made on Monday had been made “out of context”.

This was confirmed to Prothom Alo Wednesday afternoon by diplomatic sources.

Ambassador Li Jiming went to the state guest house Wednesday morning to hand over the gift of 500,000 vaccines from China. He spoke to the foreign secretary after the event.

However, nothing could be known of the discussion details when attempts were made to find out what had transpired between the foreign secretary and the Chinese ambassador.