Chinese ambassador greets Bangladeshis, wishes for global peace

“It makes me so inspired and I’m proud to say that China made due contributions to this great achievement of yours,” he said.
Besides the pandemic, ambassador Jiming said, the world is still facing instabilities and risks.
“To overcome such challenges, the Chinese President Xi Jinping recently proposed a Global Security Initiative and emphasising the vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security, and work together to maintain world peace and security,” he said, hoping that this vision will lead the world to a safe and harmonious future.
In his video message addressed to Bangladeshi brothers and sisters, the Ambassador said, “On behalf of the Chinese Embassy and myself, I would like to extend my warmest greetings and best wishes to you all. Eid Mubarak!”
“May joy and health be with you and your families forever,” he said.