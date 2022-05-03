Chinese ambassador greets Bangladeshis, wishes for global peace

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming has greeted Bangladeshis on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr which will be celebrated on Tuesday.

“Time flies. This is the third Eid-ul-Fitr since the outbreak of pandemic, which has changed the world and our lives in many ways. Fortunately, the situation is getting better now,” he said in a video message.

Ambassador Jiming said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina recently mentioned that Bangladesh has successfully controlled the pandemic and is able to continue the development trend of Bangladesh despite facing the corona.