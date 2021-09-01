Bangladesh

Covid-19

China's PLA provides vaccines to Bangladesh Armed Forces

UNB
Dhaka
As part of Chinese president Xi Jinping’s important declaration on making China’s Covid-19 vaccine a global public good, a batch of Covid-19 vaccines provided by the China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) was delivered to the Bangladesh Armed Forces recently.

This is the first time that the Bangladesh military has received the Covid-19 vaccines as part of foreign military assistance, said the Chinese Embassy in Dhaka on Tuesday.

Military-to-military relationship is an important part of China-Bangladesh relations and has made positive contributions to the consolidation and development of bilateral relations, it said.

The Chinese military has always attached great importance to strengthening the bilateral military exchanges and cooperation, said the Embassy.

Since the outbreak of the Covid-19, China’s PLA has provided a great number of emergency medical assistance to the Bangladesh counterparts, including medical equipment and PPEs.

China said it is willing to work with Bangladesh to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of both sides, strengthen strategic communication, and expand cooperation in various fields, thus pushing the relations between the two countries and their armed forces to a new high.

