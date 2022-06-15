Cholera vaccination drive to begin 26 Jun: Health Minister

“We will officially launch the cholera vaccine programme on 26 June. The vaccination campaign was supposed to start earlier. But cholera transmission has decreased in the areas where we planned to begin the programme,” he said.
The minister also said that the cholera vaccine proved to be very effective in the Rohingya camps.
Earlier, DGHS said that 2.3 million (23 lakh) people would be vaccinated to prevent diarrhoea and cholera.
The first dose of the two-dose vaccine was due in May and the second dose in June.