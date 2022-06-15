Bangladesh

Cholera vaccination drive to begin 26 Jun: Health Minister

Prothom Alo English Desk
Health minister Zahid Maleque
Health minister Zahid MalequeFile Photo

Cholera vaccination drive is set to begin from 26 June across the country, said health minister Zahid Maleque on Tuesday, reports news agency UNB.

The minister said this during an event at iccdr,b (International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh) auditorium in the capital’s Mohakhali.

“We will officially launch the cholera vaccine programme on 26 June. The vaccination campaign was supposed to start earlier. But cholera transmission has decreased in the areas where we planned to begin the programme,” he said.

The minister also said that the cholera vaccine proved to be very effective in the Rohingya camps.

Earlier, DGHS said that 2.3 million (23 lakh) people would be vaccinated to prevent diarrhoea and cholera.

The first dose of the two-dose vaccine was due in May and the second dose in June.

Read more from Bangladesh
Post Comment