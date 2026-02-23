Administrators appointed to 6 city corporations, including Dhaka

Six full-time administrators have been appointed for the six city corporations in the country, including Dhaka North and South.

The Local Government Division (City Corporation-1 Section) of the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives has issued a notification regarding the appointment of these six administrators.

The date of the notification is 22 February.

According to the notification, the six administrators appointed for the six city corporations are:



Dhaka South City Corporation: Md. Abdus Salam

Dhaka North City Corporation: Md Shafiqul Islam Khan

Khulna City Corporation: Nazrul Islam Manju

Sylhet City Corporation: Abdul Qayum Chowdhury

Narayanganj City Corporation: Md Sakhawat Hossain Khan

Gazipur City Corporation: Md Shawkat Hossain Sarkar