LGRD ministry
Administrators appointed to 6 city corporations, including Dhaka
Six full-time administrators have been appointed for the six city corporations in the country, including Dhaka North and South.
The Local Government Division (City Corporation-1 Section) of the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives has issued a notification regarding the appointment of these six administrators.
The date of the notification is 22 February.
According to the notification, the six administrators appointed for the six city corporations are:
Dhaka South City Corporation: Md. Abdus Salam
Dhaka North City Corporation: Md Shafiqul Islam Khan
Khulna City Corporation: Nazrul Islam Manju
Sylhet City Corporation: Abdul Qayum Chowdhury
Narayanganj City Corporation: Md Sakhawat Hossain Khan
Gazipur City Corporation: Md Shawkat Hossain Sarkar
The notification states that these six individuals have been appointed as full-time administrators in accordance with sub-section (1) of section 25A of the Local Government (City Corporation) (Amendment) Ordinance 2024, until the formation of the corporation or until further orders are issued.
The notification also mentions that the appointed administrators will exercise the mayoral powers and responsibilities of the city corporation according to sub-section (3) of section 25A of the Local Government (City Corporation) (Amendment) Ordinance 2024.
They will receive allowances as per regulations. This order, issued in the interest of the public, will take immediate effect.