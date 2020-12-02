CHT Peace Accord: 23rd anniversary being observed today

The 23rd anniversary of Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) Peace Accord is being observed today, Wednesday.

Different organisations in the three hill districts have undertaken programmes to observe the day in compliance with health guidelines set by the government, reports UNB.

President Abdul Hamid and prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday issued separate messages, marking the completion of 23 years of the treaty.

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina said, “We are committed to maintain peace all over the country including Chittagong Hill Tracts. “