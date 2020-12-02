CHT Peace Accord: 23rd anniversary being observed today

The 23rd anniversary of Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) Peace Accord is being observed today, Wednesday.
Different organisations in the three hill districts have undertaken programmes to observe the day in compliance with health guidelines set by the government, reports UNB.
President Abdul Hamid and prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday issued separate messages, marking the completion of 23 years of the treaty.
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina said, “We are committed to maintain peace all over the country including Chittagong Hill Tracts. “
“I hope we will be able to build a peaceful, happy and Sonar Bangladesh as dreamt by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman through the socio-economic development of the Hill Tracts people with united efforts of all.”
She sought cooperation from all to fully implement the Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) Peace Accord.
President Abdul Hamid in his massage said Chittagong Hill Tracts is rich with natural resources and a place of possibilities.
The Peace Accord is speeding up the socio-economic and cultural development of Chittagong Hill Tracts, he said.
He urged all to work unitedly for the development of the hill region.
On 2 December, 1997, Parbatya Chattagram Jana Sanghati Samity (PCJSS) signed the peace deal with the then Awami League government, led by Sheikh Hasina, ending more than two decades of tribal insurgency and bloodletting in the country's three hill districts.
Then Jatiya Sangsad chief whip Abul Hasnat Abdullah signed the agreement on behalf of the government while Joritindra Bodhipriyo Larma (Santu Larma) on behalf of PCJSS.