Rough seas delay return of 20 Rohingya who sought shelter in Saint Martin’s

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) officials said, 20 Rohingya refugees who sought shelter on Saint Martin’s Island after being caught in stormy weather at sea could not be sent back due to rough conditions.

Around 11:00 am last Friday, a fishing trawler carrying the group came ashore on the island’s northern beach. Among the passengers were 16 men, 3 women, and a child — five of them from the same family.

Acting chairman of Saint Martin Union Parishad, Foyezul Islam, told Prothom Alo that the refugees are currently in BGB custody, along with the seized trawler.

Citing the Rohingya, he said they fled Myanmar amid continued fighting between the country’s military and the insurgent Arakan Army.