City faces serial 8-hr blackouts for DESCO maintenance works

Different areas of the city will undergo serial blackouts for 8 hours from 8:00am to 4:00pm as Dhaka Electric Supply Company Limited (DESCO) will conduct annual maintenance works in power substations in its distribution network.
As per a public notice of the DESCO, the maintenance works, which already began with shutting down supply in Mirpur Stadium and adjoining areas on Thursday, will continue till 30 November this year.
As per the notice, the city's Gulshan Road -71 East to Banani block-C and D, Post Office to south of Banani Kamal Ataturk Road, Banani block - BC, Kakali Bas stand to Banani Bazar (south) and Banani Road-16 will have no electricity from 8:00am to 4:00pm on Sunday.
That will be followed by areas under DESCO's Dakkhinkhan substation on Monday.