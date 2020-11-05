City faces serial 8-hr blackouts for DESCO maintenance works

Different areas of the city will undergo serial blackouts for 8 hours from 8:00am to 4:00pm as Dhaka Electric Supply Company Limited (DESCO) will conduct annual maintenance works in power substations in its distribution network.

As per a public notice of the DESCO, the maintenance works, which already began with shutting down supply in Mirpur Stadium and adjoining areas on Thursday, will continue till 30 November this year.