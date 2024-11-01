Ex-minister Muktadir Chowdhury arrested in city
Former housing and public works minister and lawmaker from Brahmanbaria-3 constituency RAM Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury was arrested from the city's Mirpur area early Friday.
Confirming his arrest, deputy commissioner (DC) of the Detective Branch (DB) of police Muhammad Talebur Rahman told BSS that they arrested Muktadir after 12:00 am today.
He was accused in several murder cases, including one with Adabor police station in the city, he added.
The arrested will be produced before the court today, the police official said.