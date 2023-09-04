Elevated expressway: Tk 1.85m collected from 22,805 vehicles in 24hrs

A total of 22,805 vehicles crossed the Dhaka Elevated Expressway within the first 24 hours of its inauguration.

By this time Tk 1.85 million was collected as the toll from the first ever expressway in the country, said sources in the bridges division.

Of the vehicles, 12,242 travelled from the airport to Kamal Ataturk Avenue, Mohakhali, and Farmgate, and 5,246 vehicles travelled from Tejgaon via Mohakhali, Kamal Ataturk Avenue to Kuril.

2,892 vehicles used the expressway to travel from Banani to Kuril and 2,425 travelled from Kuril to Farmgate via Kamal Ataturk and Mohakhali.

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday inaugurated the much-awaited 11.5-km Dhaka Elevated Expressway's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport-Farmgate section for traffic. The expressway was opened to traffic Sunday.