According to the eyewitness and fire service, the fire broke out on the ninth floor of the 14-story building of City Centre School and College at 6:55pm on Thursday.

The members of the fire service rushed to the spot upon receiving the news.

Around 7:45pm, fire service official Rakib Hossain told Prothom Alo that the students escaped the building safely. They are working to extinguish the fire. No casualties were reported so far.