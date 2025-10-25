Airport fire: Experts coming from four countries, including China

Experts from four countries— the United Kingdom, Australia, China, and Turkey—are being brought in to investigate whether there was any mismanagement behind the fire at the cargo village of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.

Interim government’s Home Affairs Adviser Lieutenant General (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury disclosed this information on Saturday morning while speaking to journalists after visiting the fire-damaged cargo village and the e-gate area.