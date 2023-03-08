Siddique Bazar blast may occur from gas line leakage: RAB

Mashiur Rahman said, "With caution we entered under the building. It is not a fire incident, an explosion. There is a little possibility to occur this from air cooler. Such explosion takes place from other reasons. Members of dog squad help identify alive or dead bodies inside, and bring out them."
The RAB official said, "We are trying to reach a decision whether the explosion occurred from gas or explosives. We have collected samples and sent those to the laboratory. We will be able to know after the test."
A devastating explosion took place at a seven-storey building at Queen sanitary Market of Siddique Bazar near BRTC bus counter at around 4:45pm on Tuesday. In the incident, two more high-rise buildings were damaged. Twenty people have so far died in the incident while scores injured.