Banga Bazar fire: '999' service resumed after nine hrs

National emergency service – 999 – resumed on Tuesday evening, nine hours after being suspended following the massive fire at Banga Bazar in the capital, reports UNB quoting police headquarters.
Earlier at noon, the authorities were forced to suspend the service due to the fire. A massive fire broke out at Banga Bazar market in Dhaka around 6:10 am on Tuesday.
The blaze was brought under control around 12:36 pm, said Anwarul Islam, warehouse inspector of Fire Service and Civil Defence headquarters.
At least 12 have been injured in the devastating fire.
Meanwhile, Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) formed an eight-member probe committee to investigate the fire that burnt several thousand shops to ashes.
The probe committee, led by the regional executive officer of DSCC zone-5, was tasked with preparing a list of the victims and investigating the cause of the fire.