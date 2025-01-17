Fire at Hazaribagh leather factory under control
The massive fire that broke out in a leather factory – Phoenix Leather Complex – in the capital’s Hazaribagh area Thursday afternoon, came under control after around two and a half hours.
Twelve fire fighting units brought the flame under control around 4:45 pm, a message of the fire service headquarters said.
The fire originated in a leather warehouse on the fourth floor of the seven-storey building around 2:15 pm.
Saiful Islam, officer-in-charge of the Hazaribagh police station, said there was no casualty in the fire.
Those who got stranded inside the building have been evacuated safely, he added.
The BGB members helped recover the stranded people, the OC mentioned.