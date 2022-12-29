DNCC: Fund crisis brings dev work to standstill

The government had approved a project involving Tk 40.25 billion for the development of 18 new wards under the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) two and a half years ago.

But the project has come to a standstill now as the authorities provided a fund of only Tk 800 million in the last fiscal year while the disbursement is zero in the current fiscal.

According to the DNCC engineering department, the government allocated Tk 3 billion for the project in the fiscal year 2022-23 and it was supposed to be released in four phases. The city corporation requested to clear the first installment – Tk 750 million – of the allocation, but the finance ministry is yet to give its nod to the request.