PM asks Education Ministry to find ways to ease school hour city traffic

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today directed the Education Ministry to explore alternative measures to ease traffic congestion in the capital during school hours.

The premier came up with the directive at a meeting with Education Minister ANM Ehsanul Hoque Milon and State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Bobby Hajjaj at the Bangladesh Secretariat here this morning.

Prime Minister's Additional Press Secretary Atikur Rahman Ruman said possible ways to reduce traffic congestion in city during school hours and what alternative arrangements could be introduced for this were discussed in the meeting.

"The Prime Minister asked the ministry to prepare proposals in this regard," he added.