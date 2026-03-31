PM asks Education Ministry to find ways to ease school hour city traffic
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today directed the Education Ministry to explore alternative measures to ease traffic congestion in the capital during school hours.
The premier came up with the directive at a meeting with Education Minister ANM Ehsanul Hoque Milon and State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Bobby Hajjaj at the Bangladesh Secretariat here this morning.
Prime Minister's Additional Press Secretary Atikur Rahman Ruman said possible ways to reduce traffic congestion in city during school hours and what alternative arrangements could be introduced for this were discussed in the meeting.
"The Prime Minister asked the ministry to prepare proposals in this regard," he added.
Explaining the matter, Ruman said, "For example, it has been observed that around 100 cars crowd in front of a school for 150 students, causing serious traffic jams and difficulties for students to reach their institutions".
The premier advised the minister to address these issues and find alternatives.
After the meeting with the education minister, Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Iqbal Hassan Mahmood Tuku and State Minister Aninda Islam Amit also met the Prime Minister.
Subsequently, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral M Nazmul Hassan also called on the Prime Minister.