Jubo League leader died after falling ill at rally venue

He said they came to Dhaka University campus on Friday around 11:30 pm by bus. While approaching the rally venue at Suhrawardy Udyan, Jinnat fell sick due to high blood pressure. Later, he was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) by rickshaw where the on-duty physician declared him dead.
DMCH police outpost in-charge Bacchu Mia told Prothom Alo that the body of Jinnar has been kept at the morgue. His relatives have been informed of the death.
The prime minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the grand rally of Jubo League at Suhrawardy Udyan in Dhaka on Friday around 3:00 pm, marking its golden jubilee.
With huge fanfare and festivity, hundreds of thousands of leaders and activists from across the country gathered at the rally venue, wearing t-shirts and caps of different colours -- blue, yellow and green, sponsored by the respective district leaders.