Jubo League leader died after falling ill at rally venue

A Jubo League leader, who came to Dhaka from Rajshahi to participate in the grand rally of the organisation, died of high blood pressure.

The deceased was identified as Jinnat Ali Harun, 45, former president of Bakshimoil union unit Jubo League at Mohonpur upazila in Rajshahi.

Nayeb Ullah, who accompanied Jinnat, confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.