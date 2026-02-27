AC explosion sparks fire: 3 family members burnt in Narinda
Three members of a family, father, mother and son, sustained burn injuries after a fire broke out following an air conditioner (AC) explosion at a house in Maishundi area of Narinda, in Old Dhaka late on Thursday night.
The injured are Mukhtar Bepari, his wife Selina Begum and their son Selim Bepari. Their home is in Maishundi.
Inspector Md Faruk of the police outpost at Dhaka Medical College Hospital confirmed the incident in the early hours of Friday. The injured have been admitted to the burn unit of Dhaka Medical College Hospital.