Ganatantra Mancha calls for countrywide demo on 4 Feb

Ganatantra Mancha, a political alliance consisting of seven political parties, will observe the fifth political event across the country on 4 February to press home their 10-point demand, including the price hike of essential commodities.
Mahmudur Rahman said the change doesn't come overnight. The movement has to be intensified gradually. A demo rally will be brought out on 4 February across the country in protest against the repression carried out by the ruling Awami-League (AL) government over its dissents.
A new political alliance styled ‘Ganatantra Mancha’ has been floated by seven political parties in the country.
Earlier on 8 August, the Mancha was launched through a press conference at Dhaka Reporters Unity.
The alliance partners are: Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD), Nagarik Oikya, Biplabi Workers Party, Ganasanghati Andolon, Gana Adhikar Parishad, Bhasani Anushari Parishad and Rashtra Sangskar Andolon.