City

Ganatantra Mancha calls for countrywide demo on 4 Feb

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Nagorik Oikya convener Mahmudur Rahman Manna announces the protest programme in front of the National Press Club on Wednesday.Dipu Malakar

Ganatantra Mancha has called for a countrywide demonstration on 4 February as a part of the anti-government movement led by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).

Nagorik Oikya convener Mahmudur Rahman Manna announced the protest on Wednesday in front of the National Press Club while observing the simultaneous rally against the government for the fourth time.

Ganatantra Mancha, a political alliance consisting of seven political parties, will observe the fifth political event across the country on 4 February to press home their 10-point demand, including the price hike of essential commodities.   

Mahmudur Rahman said the change doesn't come overnight. The movement has to be intensified gradually. A demo rally will be brought out on 4 February across the country in protest against the repression carried out by the ruling Awami-League (AL) government over its dissents.

A new political alliance styled ‘Ganatantra Mancha’ has been floated by seven political parties in the country.

Earlier on 8 August, the Mancha was launched through a press conference at Dhaka Reporters Unity.

The alliance partners are: Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD), Nagarik Oikya, Biplabi Workers Party, Ganasanghati Andolon, Gana Adhikar Parishad, Bhasani Anushari Parishad and Rashtra Sangskar Andolon.

Read more from City
Post Comment