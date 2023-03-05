Explosion from accumulated gas in sewerage line

The fire broke out on Sunday around 10:52 am. Later, four units of the Fire Service and Civil Defence brought the fire under control at 11:13 am. At least 14 wounded are undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).
Speaking to Prothom Alo, duty officer of the fire service Khaleda Yeasmin said a fire broke out after an explosion in a building named Shirin Mansion in the capital’s Science Lab. Four units of fire service worked there. The fire was brought under control at 11.13am.
The third floor of the building was heavily damaged in the fire. Broken glasses and bricks from the building were blown off to nearby areas in the explosion.