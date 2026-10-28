SAU students vandalise fair structures over Secretariat relocation plan

Students of Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University (SAU) have been protesting for several days against a move to relocate the Secretariat to the old trade fair ground in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, the capital.

As part of their protest, students vandalised structures under construction for two fairs at the venue on Wednesday morning. University authorities later intervened and brought the students back to campus.

Police and people involved in organising the fairs said two events were being organised side by side at the old trade fair ground. Preparations were underway for a month-long event titled the Asia International Trade Fair. Another fair, called the Youth Fair, was also being organised nearby for a week. Gates and various stalls were being constructed at the venue for the two events.

People involved in the fair arrangements alleged that 70 to 80 SAU students went to the site on Wednesday morning and vandalised the structures. They carried out the destruction under a banner reading, “We want our research field back, not the Secretariat.”