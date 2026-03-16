The year 2028 will mark the bicentenary of Henrik Ibsen’s birth, an occasion that will be commemorated worldwide. As part of the lead-up to the global celebration, the 198th birth anniversary of this Norwegian playwright will be observed on 20 March this year.

To mark this occasion, the Royal Norwegian Embassy in Dhaka hosted a special talk titled ‘Ibsen as an Environmental Artist’ on 15 March, reports a press release.

The Norwegian dramatist Henrik Ibsen (1828-1906) is recognised for his social plays that prioritise the representation of middle-class urban domesticity and its inherent ideological tensions.

The idea of Professor Sabiha Huq’s monograph Ibsen’s Green and Blue Cartography germinates from the history of Ibsen’s growth as a dramatist with greater connections with his surroundings than is often brought out in common discussions.