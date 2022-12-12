GM Quader to remain JaPa chairman or not, decision Tuesday

So it will be known tomorrow (Tuesday) whether GM Quader will be allowed to perform his duties as JaPa chairman as per the constitution or not.
Barrister Sayed Ahmed Raja appeared for JaPa’s suspended leader and former lawmaker Ziaul Haque Mridha who filed the case against GM Quader while advocate Sheikh Sirajul Islam for GM Quader.
On 30 November, chamber judge of the Appellate Division M Enayetur Rahim stayed the High Court order allowing JaPa chairman GM Quader to perform the duties of his post.
On 29 November, HC cleared the way for GM Quader to perform his duties as Jatiya Party Chairman by staying the lower court embargo till 3 January following a revision petition. Ziaul Haque Mridha filed the case against GM Quader on 4 October.
On 30 October, Dhaka Joint District Sessions Judge court-1 issued a temporary embargo on the political activities of GM Quader.