Former education minister Nurul Islam Nahid detained by police
Former education minister Nurul Islam Nahid was detained by police during a late-night raid on a house in Uttara, in the capital.
He was detained during a police operation at the house at around 2:20 am on Thursday. Mohammad Khalid Mansur, officer-in-charge (OC) of Uttara West police station, confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.
OC Khalid Mansur said Nahid was detained from a house on Road 2 in Sector 3 of Uttara, where he had been living with his family.
The police officer said Nahid had been taken to the police station. He added that several cases had been filed against him over killings during the anti-discrimination student movement, and that the legal aspects of the allegations against him were being examined.
Nurul Islam Nahid is a member of the advisory council of the Awami League, whose activities in the country are currently banned. He is a former member of parliament for the Sylhet-5 constituency (Beanibazar-Golapganj).
After winning the 2008 general election, the Awami League formed the government and Nahid was appointed education minister. He subsequently served in the post for 10 years.