Jamaat ameer involved in militant outfit Sharqiya: Police

The chief of Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, Md Asaduzzaman, came up with this claim on Tuesday afternoon at DMP media center.

He said Shafiqur Rahman was arrested from Bashundhara residential area in Dhaka on Tuesday early. They have found his involvement with the new militant outfit Jamatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya.