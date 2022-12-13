City

Jamaat ameer involved in militant outfit Sharqiya: Police

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
The ameer (chief) of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, Shafiqur Rahman, has been arrested for his alleged involvement with the militant outfit, known as Jamatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya.

The chief of Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, Md Asaduzzaman, came up with this claim on Tuesday afternoon at DMP media center.

He said Shafiqur Rahman was arrested from Bashundhara residential area in Dhaka on Tuesday early. They have found his involvement with the new militant outfit Jamatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya.

On 9 November, police arrested the son of Jamaat ameer, Rafat Sadiq Saifullah, from Sylhet on the same charges. According to the police, Saifullah is the convener of Sylhet unit Jamatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya.

