Death toll from Gulistan blast rises to 25

The death toll from the massive explosion that ripped through a 5-storey building in Dhaka’s Gulistan area has risen to 25, with one more victim succumbing to his injuries on Sunday, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Md Hasan, 32, son of Abu Ahmed Siddique of Noakhali’s Begumganj upazila.

Inspector Bachhu Mia, in-charge of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital police outpost confirmed his death.