Contractor absconding, work on 55 bridges, 7 roads held up for 22 months

Construction work on 55 bridges and seven roads in Patuakhali, with a combined project value of Tk 765 million (76.5 crore), has remained stalled for 22 months.

In some locations, bridge construction has been completed but connecting roads remain unfinished, while in others contractors have left roads covered with brick chips and sand for extended periods without further progress.

Following the political changeover in 2024, the principal contracting company abandoned the projects, leaving the Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) struggling to implement them.

According to LGED, IFTI-ETCL Private Limited, owned by Mohiuddin Maharaj, former Member of Parliament for the Pirojpur-2 constituency and joint general secretary of the district Awami League, served as the principal contractor for the works under 22 separate packages.

After the fall of the Awami League government, Mohiuddin Maharaj left the country and authorities subsequently froze his bank accounts. The resulting financial and transactional complications prompted local subcontractors to suspend work.