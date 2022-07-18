InterContinental hotel engineer Subrata was murdered: Family, friends

Family and friends alleged Tk 6 billion was allocated for the maintenance of the five star Intercontinental hotel. The renovation didn't take that much money.

Some officials of the hotel tried to embezzle the money from the budget, making a fake bill.

Therefore, they were pressurising engineer Subrata Saha.

Police recovered the body of Subrata Saha from Intercontinental hotel premises on 25 May – when hotel authorities claimed his death as 'suicide'. Police also mentioned his death as 'suicide' in their primary investigation.