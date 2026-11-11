Father, mother and son killed as car hits their motorcycle on expressway

In Kaliakair of Gazipur, three members of the same family, riding a motorcycle, were killed by a vehicle on the Safipur flyover on the Dhaka-Tangail highway.

Among the deceased was an eight-year-old child.

The accident occurred today, Wednesday, around 2:30 PM. The deceased were Mamun Hossain Ashraful (30), son of Nazrul Hossain Mofazzal from Dewaliabari area of Gazipur Metropolitan, his wife Shishu Akhter, and their eight-year-old son Arafat Hossain (8).