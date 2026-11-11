Father, mother and son killed as car hits their motorcycle on expressway
In Kaliakair of Gazipur, three members of the same family, riding a motorcycle, were killed by a vehicle on the Safipur flyover on the Dhaka-Tangail highway.
Among the deceased was an eight-year-old child.
The accident occurred today, Wednesday, around 2:30 PM. The deceased were Mamun Hossain Ashraful (30), son of Nazrul Hossain Mofazzal from Dewaliabari area of Gazipur Metropolitan, his wife Shishu Akhter, and their eight-year-old son Arafat Hossain (8).
Confirming the road accident, Officer-in-Charge (OC) Manjur Morshed of Naojor Highway Police Station told Prothom Alo that the couple, along with their child, was heading to Mirzapur area in Tangail. The entire family perished in the road accident.
According to police and local sources, the three were traveling from the Konabari area of Gazipur Metropolitan towards Chandra on a motorcycle. Upon reaching the flyover of Safipur Bazar, a vehicle from behind ran over the motorcycle, killing all three on the spot.
Upon receiving the news, police arrived at the scene and recovered the bodies of the deceased. Since the accident occurred on the flyover, it was not immediately possible to identify which vehicle caused their deaths.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kaliakair Police Station Shahidul Islam said the bodies of the deceased have been recovered. The legal process is underway in response to the incident.