HC suspends validity of DU notice to keep female students' faces uncovered

The High Court (HC) has suspended the validity of the notice of Dhaka University's (DU) Bangla department asking its female students' to keep their ears and faces visible during examinations and presentations, reports UNB.

The court has also issued a rule seeking explanation from the authorities concerned why the notice should not be declared illegal. The HC bench of justice KM Kamrul Quader and justice Mohammad Ali passed the order after primary hearing of a writ petition in this regard.

Lawyer Faizullah Faiz, who filed the writ petition, stood for the writ while deputy attorney general Abdullah Al Mahmud Bashar represented the state.

On 20 February, a writ petition was filed at the HC challenging the legality of a notice issued earlier to keep all female students' ears and faces visible. Education secretary, VC of Dhaka University, the registrar and chairperson of Bangla department of DU were made respondents in the writ.

Earlier on 11 December, 2022, the Bangla department of DU issued a notice, signed by its chairperson, instructing female students to keep their faces and ears visible during all examinations, including viva and presentations.

The notice also warned that if anyone violates the instruction, action would be taken against them as per the university rules.

