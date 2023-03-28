HC suspends validity of DU notice to keep female students' faces uncovered

The High Court (HC) has suspended the validity of the notice of Dhaka University's (DU) Bangla department asking its female students' to keep their ears and faces visible during examinations and presentations, reports UNB.

The court has also issued a rule seeking explanation from the authorities concerned why the notice should not be declared illegal. The HC bench of justice KM Kamrul Quader and justice Mohammad Ali passed the order after primary hearing of a writ petition in this regard.