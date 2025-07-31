Dhaka seeks regional cooperation to address growing climate challenges
Bangladesh Ambassador to Nepal Md Shafiqur Rahman has emphasised on mountain-to-delta linkages in sustainable development and urged for collaborative, science-based solutions that led to the creation of new livelihood opportunities.
He stressed the need for regional cooperation to address the growing challenges from climate change and trans-boundary risks and challenges and expressed Bangladesh’s readiness to support ICIMOD to expand and diversify its operation.
The ambassador made the remarks while paying a courtesy visit to the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) on Wednesday upon an invitation from the Director General of ICIMOD, Dr Pema Gyamtsho.
He was welcomed by the Director-General and other senior officials of ICIMOD.
During the visit, the ICIMOD officials briefed the Ambassador about ICIMOD’s core activities and projects in the Hindu Kush Himalayan region, according to Bangladesh Embassy in Nepal.
They also made a presentation on ICIMOD’s works and projects in the CHT region of Bangladesh.
The Ambassador thanked ICIMOD for its contribution in facilitating the transition to a greener, more inclusive, and climate-resilient development.
The International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development is a regional intergovernmental learning and knowledge sharing centre, based in Kathmandu, founded in 1983 comprising eight regional member countries of the Hindu Kush Himalaya region – Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, China, India, Myanmar, Nepal, and Pakistan.