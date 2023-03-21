Appellate Division quashes writs challenging presidential election

The Appellate Division on Tuesday dismissed the writs challenging the process of electing Mohammad Shahabuddin as president, and the validity of the Election Commission’s gazette in this regard, reports UNB.

Appellate Division Chamber Judge Jahangir Hossain Selim passed the order.

Earlier on 15 March, the High Court bench of Justice Md Khasruzzaman and Justice Md Iqbal Kabir dismissed the writs. Supreme Court lawyer MA Aziz Khan filed the writ petition with the concerned branch of the High Court on 7 March.