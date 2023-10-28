Govt establishments face attacks: DB’s Harun

Leaders and activists of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) have carried out attacks on different government establishments, alleged Harun-or-Rashid, deputy commissioner (Detective Branch) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).
Inspecting the situation in the capital’s Kakrail area, the police official said the BNP was supposed to hold its grand rally peacefully, but they turned violent at one stage.
“The BNP received permission from the DMP commissioner on condition of holding their programme peacefully. All of a sudden after 12:00 pm, they were seen attacking the entrance of the chief justice’s residence and judges’ quarters. Two vehicles were set on fire before the IDEB building,” he said.
Accusing the BNP men of hurling brick chips at the policemen, he said, "We are simply doing our job, trying to deter them."
However, action would be taken if the situation spirals out of control. Besides, the police will take legal measures over the incidents of vandalism at government establishments, he added.,
Incidents of chase and counter-chase took place between the police and the BNP men at Kakrail intersection minutes before 1:00 pm. The police fired tear gas shells to bring the situation under control.
At one stage, a traffic police box and a vehicle were set on fire. Later, members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) were deployed there.
It is yet to be ascertained how the unrest erupted there.