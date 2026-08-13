Load shedding hits various areas of Dhaka at night

Residents of various areas of the capital Dhaka experienced prolonged load shedding on Wednesday night. Many residents reported power outages around midnight.

Some areas experienced load shedding for one and a half to two hours, while others remained without electricity for more than an hour. The prolonged power cuts caused considerable discomfort for Dhaka residents amid the humid and oppressive heat.

Residents said there was no electricity between 9:00 pm and 1:30 am in Bashundhara Residential Area, parts of Eskaton Garden, Kazipara, Mouchak, Karwan Bazar, Panthapath, West Rajabazar, Lalmatia and the Krishi Market area of Mohammadpur.