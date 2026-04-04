‘Kosovo – Welcome to the Heart of the Balkans’ screening in Chattogram in Partnership with Alliance Française

The Embassy of the Republic of Kosovo in Dhaka, in partnership with the Alliance Française de Chittagong, successfully organised a special screening of “Destination Francophonie: Kosovo – Welcome to the Heart of the Balkans” at the Alliance Française auditorium.

The event was attended by members of the diplomatic community, cultural figures, academics, students and members of the public, reflecting a strong interest in Kosovo’s cultural and social landscape, reports a press release.