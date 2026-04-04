‘Kosovo – Welcome to the Heart of the Balkans’ screening in Chattogram in Partnership with Alliance Française
The Embassy of the Republic of Kosovo in Dhaka, in partnership with the Alliance Française de Chittagong, successfully organised a special screening of “Destination Francophonie: Kosovo – Welcome to the Heart of the Balkans” at the Alliance Française auditorium.
The event was attended by members of the diplomatic community, cultural figures, academics, students and members of the public, reflecting a strong interest in Kosovo’s cultural and social landscape, reports a press release.
Delivering opening remarks, deputy head of mission / counsellor Enis Xhemaili, in the capacity of Chargé d’affaires ad interim of the Embassy of the Republic of Kosovo in Bangladesh, underlined the importance of cultural diplomacy in strengthening mutual understanding and people-to-people ties. He highlighted that this was the first cultural event organised by the Embassy in Chittagong, marking an important step in extending Kosovo’s outreach beyond Dhaka.
Enis Xhemaili expressed sincere appreciation to the Alliance Française de Chittagong, and in particular to its director, Bruno Lacrampe, and his team, for their excellent cooperation and for organising a high-quality cultural programme.
The documentary, produced by TV5MONDE as part of the Destination Francophonie series, offers a compelling portrayal of Kosovo’s rich cultural heritage, diverse traditions and natural landscapes, providing audiences with an insightful introduction to the country.
The Embassy of the Republic of Kosovo reaffirmed its commitment to further expanding cultural engagement across Bangladesh, including in Chittagong, through similar initiatives aimed at fostering dialogue, cultural exchange and closer bilateral relations.